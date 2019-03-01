  • The Orlando fire chief is out for good

    By: Jason Kelly , Shannon Butler

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday was the final day of employment for Orlando Fire Department Chief Roderick Williams.

    Williams announced his resignation Feb. 21, but the city of Orlando allowed him to stay on this week while things were still being worked out.

    On Feb. 20, 9 Investigates' Shannon Butler broke the news that federal investigators found that Williams had sexually harassed, discriminated against and retaliated against Assistant Chief Dawn Sumter.

    Williams submitted his resignation less than 24 hours after 9 Investigates' report.

    Keith Edmonds, the city's interim chief administrative officer, told the agency in a letter Friday that it would be Williams' final day and that Deputy Chief Rich Wales would serve as interim fire chief.

    Wales is the only deputy chief who was not accused in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission report of retaliating against Sumter.

    Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told 9 Investigates on Feb. 22 that the two deputy chiefs named in the EEOC report will be disciplined, but he has not said what discipline they will face.

    The city said a nationwide search has begun for Williams' permanent replacement.

