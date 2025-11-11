Daytona Beach misspending claims get state lawmakers’ attention

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Transactions made on credit cards issued by the city of Daytona Beach are now getting attention from state leaders.

Eyewitness News started going through each purchase line by line on Thursday after a commissioner raised concerns about possible misspending.

We have been working to get copies of transactions, receipts and information on the city’s purchase approval process.

On Tuesday, we went through 170 pages of city of Daytona Beach credit card transactions that show purchases made by 87 different employees.

We found thousands of dollars in airline tickets and hotel reservations, including Disney resorts. Hundreds of dollars was spent on food at chains like Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, Honey Baked Ham, Cracker Barrel and Panera Bread. We also found larger transactions like $3,000 at SeaWorld and multiple purchases made at 511 Tactical clothing totaling nearly $2,000.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

On Monday, we found 10 city contractors or their employees with access to a credit card. One of the card users spent $76,000 in one year. The charges include payments on 11 cellphone bills, a $1,107 hotel stay, a $100 food bill at a local restaurant and thousands of dollars racked up at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Publix and Amazon.

These findings are now raising red flags at the state level. State Sen. Tom Leek sat down with Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

“Their CFO needs to come forward with receipts. Show us what these things are being spent on. Don’t just give us a report. Show us the receipts and what it was actually spent on,” said Leek.

We asked Leek if he thinks any of this could be criminal.

“I don’t know yet. You know a couple of years ago when this stuff first started to come out. It stunk. Today it smells rotten. So, I don’t think you can rule out criminal,” said Leek.

We also asked if the attorney general could get involved or the state’s chief financial officer, Blaise Ingoglia.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t rule anything out at this point. I don’t think you can. I mean have they come up with any subsidive answer for what the allegations are? They haven’t. Right, and maybe there’s a reason they haven’t. I suspect that reason is because they can’t,” said Leek.

The credit card spending from last year totaled about $6.5 million.

We are still asking the city manager for an interview, but so far he hasn’t responded to those requests. We are waiting on copies of his emails between the purchasing department and human resources.

Do you have a story for WFTV’s 9 Investigators?

Click the banner below to submit a tip.

©2025 Cox Media Group