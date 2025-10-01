Video shows bystander killed in Orlando police chase was pinned under officer’s car for 15 minutes

ORLANDO, Fla — Body camera video obtained by Channel 9 is revealing exactly how long a bystander was pinned underneath an Orlando police car after a deadly police chase.

56-year-old Gerald Neal was a pedestrian who was killed when the chase came to an end on Indiana Street and South Rio Grande in Orlando back in February.

9 investigates has been asking questions about the chase since it happened.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 obtained 10 video files that capture the confusion following the chase on Feb. 12.

The videos reveal details not included in earlier OPD reports, including the fact that Neal was trapped for several minutes underneath the Orlando police cruiser.

One officer’s body camera video shows first responders using power tools to try and free Neal from underneath the unmarked Orlando police Ford F-150.

According to the time stamped body camera video, 15 minutes pass from the time Neal was struck to when he was freed.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Neal was hit first by a man on the run and then again seconds later by OPD officer Christopher Moulton.

The body camera video Channel 9 previously obtained showed officer Moulton’s sudden movements behind the wheel of his police vehicle when troopers say he hit the bystander.

In the video, the officer doesn’t seem to notice. He quickly parks his car and continues chasing the suspect, 30-year-old Dornell Bargnare, who is now facing a charge of vehicular homicide along with several other charges for running from officers.

New videos show that while first responders tried to save Neal, Moulton was with other officers checking homes in the neighborhood trying to locate Bargnare.

The body camera video shows that approximately 20 minutes after Neal was struck, a K-9 officer told Moulton someone was found underneath his car.

The new video doesn’t show what happened when Moulton returned to his vehicle on Indiana Street because his body camera video was deactivated.

However, Bargnare’s affidavit for arrest says he was finally found and arrested by OPD approximately three hours later.

Channel 9 had previously reported the chase started because the suspect was driving with an unreadable license plate.

The policy states officers can initiate a chase when they suspect the person has committed a forcible felony, including serious crimes like murder, armed robbery, armed sexual battery and kidnapping.

A traffic infraction is not included in that list.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said that Moulton remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of their internal investigation.

Meanwhile, the Florida Highway Patrol said its investigation into the case was closed and a report along with charges were submitted to the state attorney’s office for review.

