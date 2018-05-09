  • Action 9 exposes medical debt trap targeting Central Florida families

    By: Todd Ulrich , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    • Thousands of families owe medical debt they can't pay
    • Todd Ulrich exposes the trap that targets the families
    • Watch Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Last month Channel 9 Eyewitness News bought $1 million dollars in medical debt and forgave all of it.

    Since then, we have heard from some of the tens of thousands of families across Central Florida who have medical debt they can’t pay. Now, Action 9’s Todd Ulrich is going to expose a medical debt trap that can turn your bills into a lifetime nightmare.

    Related Headlines

    Download the free WFTV News app to get updates on Todd's story

    Plus, find out what you can do right now to help yourself if you are drowning in debt by watching this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 exposes medical debt trap targeting Central Florida families

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 investigates dangerous tires

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 goes inside restaurants that keep flunking state inspections

  • Headline Goes Here

    Facebook Live: Action 9's Todd Ulrich, UCF food safety expert discuss…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9's Todd Ulrich answers redditors' questions about restaurant violations