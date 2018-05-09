Action 9 exposes medical debt trap targeting Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. - Last month Channel 9 Eyewitness News bought $1 million dollars in medical debt and forgave all of it.
Since then, we have heard from some of the tens of thousands of families across Central Florida who have medical debt they can’t pay. Now, Action 9’s Todd Ulrich is going to expose a medical debt trap that can turn your bills into a lifetime nightmare.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV News app to get updates on Todd's story
Plus, find out what you can do right now to help yourself if you are drowning in debt by watching this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}