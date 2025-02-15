APGA Black History Month Classic is set to tee off

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — Monday, The Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic returns to TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course for another battle for a $25,000 purse.

APGA’s non-profit foundation empowers minority communities through golf, education and overall wellness.

Offering player development programs, mentorship, scholarships and community outreach initiatives are pathways to growth, both on and off the course.

Together, they aim to shape the next generation of leaders in golf and beyond.

APGA Black History Month Classic (Cisco APGA /Cisco APGA)

Read: Florida ranked #1 best state for Singles, according to WalletHub

Florida-based players include: Daniel Augustus (Pembroke), Logan Batiste (Jacksonville), Jeffrey Cunningham (West Palm Beach), John-Baptiste Hakizimana (Hobe Sound), Gabe Lench (Lake Mary), Mahindra Lutchman (Orlando), Cameron Riley (ChampionsGate), Joey Stills (Davenport), Troy Stribling (Jupiter), Trey Valentine (Delray Beach).

APGA Black History Month Classic (Cisco APGA /Cisco APGA)

Read: Denny’s to close dozens of more restaurants than initially thought

Top APGA Tour players will compete in the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic.

Notable players include:

· Xavier Bighaus - Colorado Christian University senior and the only amateur in the field; Played in last week’s Collegiate Showcase at The Genesis Invitational as the Pathway Player, awarded annually to a collegiate golfer with a minority background who excels on the golf course and academically

· Troy Taylor III – Overall champion of the Farmers Insurance Fall Series in November; Sx top-10 finishes in nine starts last season, including his first professional win

Chase Johnson – Two-time APGA Player of the Year (2023, 2024); Live in West Palm Beach; Three-time winner on APGA Tour in 2024

Read: Orlando Science Center Kicks Off Day One of Spark STEM Fest Today

TPC Sawgrass DYE’s Valley Course is located at 110 Championship WayPonte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 and practice rounds begin at 8:45 A.M.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group