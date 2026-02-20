Harriet Tubman’s legacy honored: From slavery escape to Union Army leader

ORLANDO, Fla. — This month, we’re celebrating Harriet Tubman’s historic legacy as part of Black History Month.

Her courageous escape from slavery and her versatile service in the Union Army during the Civil War are truly inspiring moments that remind everyone of her bravery and dedication.

Tubman, who once bravely led many along the Underground Railroad, continued her inspiring journey during the war.

She dedicated herself to helping the Union in various important roles, such as a spy, scout, nurse, and even a military leader, demonstrating her remarkable courage and dedication.

Additionally, Tubman’s roles as a nurse and military leader significantly contributed to her extensive impact during the Civil War. During the American Civil War, Tubman played a crucial role in supporting the Union Army by gathering vital intelligence.

