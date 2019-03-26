  • Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? SeaWorld announces opening day details

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld has announced the opening date for the new, interactive Sesame Street-themed area of its park, which will include rides, play areas, and the famous stoop at 123.

    The park announced Wednesday that Sesame Street will open on Wednesday, March 27. 

    The Sesame Street area will also include a parade and family-friendly guest interactions with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby, and more iconic characters, icFlorida reported.

    "With over 30 new ways to play and an award-winning parade, this is an attraction that guests of all ages are going to love,” said SeaWorld Orlando president Mark Pauls.

    Channel 9 got a behind-the-scenes tour of the new park as it was under construction earlier this year. 

    The celebration at SeaWorld coincides with the 50th anniversary of the show, which debuted in 1969. 

    SeaWorld has bounced back in terms of attendance and revenue. after the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" drove crowds away for a few years. 

