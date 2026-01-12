2026 Orlando Game Jam & Gaming Expo: Create a game, exhibit, and win cash prizes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prepare to ignite your creativity at the 2026 Orlando Game Jam and Orlando Gaming Expo!

In a single exciting weekend, you can develop a new video game, display your projects, vote for contest winners, and connect with local educators and developers in the gaming industry.

All events will take place at the Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center for Technology, Innovation and Creativity, located at Orlando Public Library, from February 19 to 22.

“At some level, anybody can participate, but participants have to bring something to the team. An artist can bring their artistic talent and draw the game art, programmers can program the game logic and behaviors, writers can create the game’s story, producers can ensure the team stays on task, and audio engineers can create music and sound effects for the game,” said Juan Rivera, Melrose Center senior digital media design instructor. “The biggest skills you need are about communicating with other people to produce something as a team.”

The Orlando Game Jam begins with an information session on Thursday, February 19, from 4 to 10 p.m., where participants will learn the secret theme, form teams, and plan their projects.

Afterwards, teams can utilize the Melrose Center’s extensive resources to develop their games during extended hours on Friday, February 20, and Saturday, February 21. All participants must submit their games and set up their booths for the Orlando Gaming Expo by noon on Sunday, February 22.

All games will be accessible to the public for playing, providing feedback, and voting during the Orlando Gaming Expo, which takes place from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 22.

Local video game studios, educators, and developers will also be available to mingle, answer questions, and share insights about Orlando’s gaming community.

Register for free to become an expo exhibitor at ocls.org/Orlando-Gaming-Expo.

The winners of the Orlando Game Jam will be announced during the closing ceremonies at 5 p.m. Winning teams will be awarded cash prizes, sponsored by the Friends of the Orange County Library System: 1st place – a $700 cash prize; 2nd place – a $500 cash prize; 3rd place – a $300 cash prize.

Learn more about the Game Jam and register to participate at ocls.org/orlando-game-jam/. For more information about Orlando Game Jam and Orlando Gaming Expo, check out this video of last year’s event: Orlando Game Jam & Gaming EXPO 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group