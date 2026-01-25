22-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by two vehicles in late-night crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old pedestrian was hit by two vehicles on State Road 77 in Jackson County and died around midnight on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the crash involved a silver pickup truck and an SUV.

The incident happened when a 23-year-old man from Alabama was driving north on State Road 77. A pedestrian from Caryville stepped into the roadway from the east shoulder and stood in the lane in front of the pickup truck.

The pickup truck hit the pedestrian, causing them to be thrown into the southbound lane of State Road 77. They were then run over by a 35-year-old woman from Chipley driving an SUV.

Troopers declared the pedestrian dead at the scene of the accident. No further injuries were reported from either driver involved.

