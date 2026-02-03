5-year-old brings unloaded handgun to school; mother arrested

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old student brought a handgun to Madison County Central School on Monday morning, resulting in the arrest of the child’s mother. The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2026.

A Pre-K teacher discovered the weapon inside the student’s backpack and immediately notified a school resource deputy. The deputy arrived at the classroom within one minute of being contacted by school staff.

Investigators identified the weapon as a Lorcin Model L25 .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun. The firearm was found with a magazine but was not loaded, and deputies confirmed that no ammunition was present on the campus.

Several sheriff’s office investigators responded to the school after discovering the handgun to find out how it got into the child’s backpack. After speaking with the child’s mother, deputies arrested Zane Shernell Turner, 25, from Madison.

Turner faces charges of child neglect and violation of safe storage of a firearm. Records show Turner was born in September 2000.

Sheriff David Harper commended the school staff for their role in managing the situation before law enforcement arrived. He noted the teacher safely secured the handgun while preventing other students from seeing the weapon.

“I am proud of the quick and appropriate response by our deputies and school personnel to ensure the safety and security of all students, faculty and staff,” Harper said. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

