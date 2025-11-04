Central Florida food pantries still serve those whose SNAP benefits have expired

ORLANDO, Fla. — More and more people are visiting food pantries in Central Florida as many people, like Kalatta Neel, are looking for ways to put food on the table with less money.

“It’s been very difficult for our family,” Kalatta Neel, a shopper at UP Orlando, said. “We’ve been wondering if we’ll even celebrate Thanksgiving this year.”

The food pantries are trying to keep up.

“It was very packed, very crowded,” Neel said.

Over the weekend, 80 new members registered at United Against Poverty Orlando. An additional 150 registered on Monday.

This allows those at or below the 200% poverty level to shop at its discounted grocery.

“We are working outside of our budget,” Anjali Vaya, UP’s Executive Director, said. “All my teams are in an extra effort to keep up with the demand.”

It’s something she said she’s never seen.

While trying to meet the increase in demand and while supplies last for the day, UP is offering $20 vouchers for anyone to shop while SNAP is on pause.

She says monetary donations to UP will help increase that capacity. You can donate here: Donate - United Against Poverty Orlando.

“Money is the best way because that $20 is going into the hands of the individual who lost their SNAP,” Vaya said. “They are able to, with dignity, pick out the products that make sense for their families.”

To receive that voucher, you can come in and show your SNAP balance of $0.

Other facilities also need help. Matthew’s Hope in Orange County said it is operating on overdrive and is asking for donations. Second Harvest reported a 300% increase in searches on its food finder tool.

