Central Florida man sues Outback Steakhouse after toilet shatters under him

, Fla. — A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Outback Steakhouse after alleging that he suffered severe bodily injury when a handicapped toilet seat suddenly shattered while he was using it.

The incident occurred at an Outback location on Southwest College Road in Ocala, Fla.

Michael Green, the plaintiff, alleges he experienced significant injuries from the incident, claiming it resulted in a “significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function” and a “loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life.”

He accuses the restaurant of negligence for failing to ensure the toilet was “properly secured to the floor.”

Green’s lawsuit states that the restaurant created “an unreasonably dangerous condition to members of the public” by not maintaining the toilet.

He is seeking damages of $50,000 for his injuries, which he claims have had a profound effect on his daily life.

YOU CAN SEE THE FILING BELOW:

As the case progresses, it will be up to the court to determine liability and any potential compensation for Green’s claims against the chain.

