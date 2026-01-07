Congress boosts NASA budget to $24.4B, rejecting Trump’s deep cuts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — This week Congress proposed a 24.4-billion-dollar budget for NASA’s 2026 fiscal year. That’s nearly 6 billion dollars more than the budget proposed by President Trump. Florida Tech Professor Dr. Don Platt told us, “It reinstates some things like STEM engagement and aviation funding. “

The Congressional Proposal earmarks 7.25 billion dollars for science programs. That’s only about a 1 percent drop from current funding. Platt said,

“I guess it shows our state of affairs when we’re happy about a budget that’s actually a little bit less than last year’s and so therefore it doesn’t even, you know, keep up with inflation, but it is definitely an improvement over the austerity measures that NASA would have faced under the original budget.”

Congress has just over three weeks to pass nine separate spending packages before a January 30th deadline — and those bills include funding for NASA.

