Drug ring targeting schools busted: 100+ pounds of marijuana, 2,500+ THC vapes seized

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division dismantled a large-scale drug-distribution operation that targeted local schools and juveniles.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Bryan Gomez-Colin in connection with the network after a weeks-long investigation.

The operation targeted the distribution of illegal substances such as marijuana, cocaine, and THC vaping products. During the investigation, authorities confiscated a significant quantity of narcotics, multiple firearms, and about $60,000 in cash.

The seizure involved a diverse range of cannabis-related products. Detectives confiscated over 100 pounds of cannabis, 2,544 THC vape cartridges, more than 80 wax dab containers, and 290 THC gummy packages. Investigators also discovered promethazine hydrochloride cough syrup, a substance often misused for its intoxicating effects, as noted by the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the narcotics, authorities seized seven firearms and approximately $60,000 in cash during the execution of the investigation. The items were found as part of the effort to dismantle the network operated by Gomez-Colin.

The investigation started when the Special Investigations Division obtained information about someone distributing large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and other illegal drugs. Detectives found that these substances were eventually being delivered to local schools and targeted at young people across the county.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office stated that this operation is part of an ongoing effort to aggressively target individuals who profit from distributing drugs to juveniles.

