Egg prices fall by 50% as poultry industry recovers from avian flu

ORLANDO, Fla. — The average price for a dozen eggs has dropped to $2.58, providing relief for consumers after months of high grocery costs. This current price represents a decrease of about 50% compared to what shoppers were paying one year ago.

The decline in costs comes after a recovery phase in the poultry industry following last year’s avian flu outbreak. Farmers have rebuilt their flocks, resulting in an egg surplus that has led to lower prices in grocery stores.

The poultry industry’s recovery has restored production, lowering retail costs, but the market remains sensitive to environmental and biological factors affecting farm output.

Industry experts warn that although prices are currently low, the trend might reverse if farms encounter new challenges. If poultry operations face difficulties in production later on, egg prices could start to increase again.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group