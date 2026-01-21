Family of four charged after assaulting Universal hotel employee over parking dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family of four was charged with assault after reportedly attacking a restaurant employee at the Portofino Bay Hotel on Monday.

The incident started when the employee validated parking for two tickets but declined to validate two more. After the refusal, the suspects tried to validate the tickets on their own.

The employee called the valet, instructing them not to release the vehicle to the suspects. In response, the suspects began yelling and hit the employee’s iPad.

The confrontation intensified as the suspects reportedly began hitting and kicking the employee. At one stage, all four suspects were on the ground fighting the employee until a hotel staff member stepped in to stop the fight.

The suspects involved in the incident were identified as Amanda Brito, Olivia Brito, Laura Silva, and Diorte Humberte.

Following the confrontation, all four suspects were taken into custody but have now been released on bond.

