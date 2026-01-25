Fiery turnpike crash: Tow truck slams disabled semi, ignites blaze

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on the southbound Florida Turnpike involving a semi tractor-trailer that was hit by a passing tow truck shut down traffic for several hours.

The crash involved a semi-truck-trailer that had previously become disabled on the highway. A tow truck subsequently collided with the rear of the trailer, resulting in both vehicles being fully engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, the occupants of both vehicles managed to escape with only minor injuries, avoiding any serious consequences from the fire.

Due to the severity of the crash, the southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for several hours to allow for safe cleanup and investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol will continue its investigation into the crash to determine the exact causes and whether any charges will be filed.

