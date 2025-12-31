Florida bill bans health care discrimination based on vaccination status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill titled the “Health Care Medical Freedom Act” has been filed in the Florida House of Representatives and aims to prevent discrimination against patients based on their vaccination status.

The proposal comes amid efforts by state health officials to eliminate certain vaccine mandates for schoolchildren. Additionally, the bill seeks to amend the Florida Patient’s Bill of Rights to include vaccination status among the factors that protect access to medical treatment.

The Health Care Medical Freedom Act specifies that health-care providers and facilities cannot refuse to treat patients based on whether they are vaccinated.

Examples of potential discrimination could include a doctor declining to see an unvaccinated patient. This change aims to ensure all patients have impartial access to medical care regardless of their vaccination history.

Amending the Florida Patient’s Bill of Rights would explicitly affirm patients’ right to receive medical treatment without discrimination of any kind, including vaccination status.

