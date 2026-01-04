Florida bill targets paper straws over ‘forever chemicals’ health risks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Legislature has introduced a bill to ban paper straws, citing significant health risks associated with the harmful PFAS chemicals, nicknamed ‘forever chemicals’, found in many of these products.

The bill aims to unify straw regulations throughout Florida, tackling health issues and encouraging the use of better alternatives to single-use plastics.

Lawmakers highlight that current rules unfairly impact people with disabilities, for whom paper straws are not appropriate. The legislation seeks to establish consistent standards to replace non-compliant straws with alternatives that are renewable, compostable, and marine biodegradable.

The bill states that by January 1, 2027, local governments are required to revise existing regulations on drinking straws and stirrers to meet the new standards established by the Legislature. This involves permitting the sale and use of straws that are certified as home compostable, industrially compostable, or marine biodegradable.

The legislation defines several key terms crucial for compliance, including “home compostable certified” and “marine biodegradable.”

These definitions will guide local governments in creating regulations that align with state requirements. The bill aims for a comprehensive review of current local regulations by the end of 2026, ensuring compliance with the new standards.

SEE THE BILL BELOW:

