Health care premiums could more than double for over 4 million Floridians

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over 4 million Floridians could face health care costs more than doubling by year’s end. The government funding agreement to reopen the government does not include provisions for extending health care subsidies, which help reduce plan costs.

It was the key issue that caused the shutdown.

In 2021, Congress temporarily approved the extra pandemic-era subsidies, which increased the financial help available for people already enrolled in the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The enhanced premium tax credits also made middle-income enrollees newly eligible.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation more people in Florida now rely on these health care subsidies than in any other state.

Now, some people in Central Florida say they are running out of time and options for coverage.

Apopka resident Stefani Ceballos’ health care is covered by the VA because she is an army veteran, but she is the primary caregiver for her disabled adult son, Patrick.

Last week, Ceballos received a letter explaining that Patrick’s insurance premium is set to triple, increasing from about $240 a month to over $910.53. “We expect to have to pay something, but we can’t pay that for sure,” said Ceballos.

In 2018, Patrick nearly died in a motorcycle crash, suffering a severe brain injury, a month-long coma, and requiring relearning how to walk and talk.

Ceballos explained that Patrick was eligible for Medicaid for one year, but once he was no longer eligible, she had to start making difficult decisions about his health care.

“We started going cash pay and he really didn’t get the medical care that he needed for several years,” said Ceballos, “It bothers me a lot because I think about, you know, what did we get because we couldn’t afford the health care.”

The family racked up medical debt, which Ceballos said took years to pay off.

Last year, Ceballos said she started an at-home micro bakery to help cover expenses, and she said the extension of pandemic-era subsidies made insurance coverage for Patrick possible through the ACA Marketplace.

“I was so happy when we were able to finally get him on a plan. And now all of that is in jeopardy,” Ceballos said.

Ceballos has until December 15 to find a more affordable insurance plan.

She said it’s very likely they’ll have to piece together Patrick’s health care coverage again, paying cash where possible and delaying some tests and treatments until they can find a better solution.

