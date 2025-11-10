Florida files permit to manage red snapper fishing seasons in state and federal waters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that Florida has submitted an Exempted Fishing Permit to the U.S. Commerce Secretary, with the goal of managing the recreational red snapper fishery off the Atlantic Coast starting in 2026.

Once approved, the permit will let Florida oversee the red snapper season in state and federal waters, expanding from two days to 39 days. This aims to boost local fishing and tourism businesses.

“State management and expansion of the Gulf snapper season have been a major boon for our Gulf of America communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I was proud to announce that Florida anglers will soon be able to enjoy more Atlantic Red Snapper fishing as well.”

The proposed 39-day Atlantic Red Snapper season spans from May 22 to June 20, plus October weekends, representing a significant increase from the two-day 2025 federal season.

The expanded fishing season is expected to boost the economy in coastal communities, aiding tackle shops, hotels, restaurants, and Florida’s boating and fishing sectors.

Florida leads the nation in recreational fishing and boating, boasting over 4 million licensed anglers and a $31.3 billion industry that supports more than 100,000 jobs.

