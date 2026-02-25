Florida lawmakers pass Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House of Representatives approved a bill today to establish an official Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance.

The legislation would designate Oct. 14 to honor Kirk, who supporters say was assassinated while exercising his First Amendment rights.

The remembrance day bill passed in an 82-31 party-line vote. Supporters said the day will serve as a reminder of Kirk’s contributions, while critics argued the measure is unnecessary given his limited history in Florida.

Along with Remembrance Day, the House approved a separate road-dedication measure, HB 33. The House voted 82-30 to designate a portion of S.W. 107th Avenue in Miami-Dade County as “Kirk Memorial Avenue.”

Rep. Yvette Benarroch, R-Marco Island, supported the legislation during the House session. She addressed the chamber regarding Kirk’s death and the importance of protecting free speech.

“Do we still believe that disagreement should be met with debate and not bullets? I think so. Kirk was assassinated while exercising his 1st Amendment rights. That fact alone should concern every American,” Benarroch said.

Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, spoke against the designation. She questioned why the state would honor Kirk, noting that his only significant tie to Florida was property ownership.

“We don’t need this day of remembrance that was mediocre and racist and I say mediocre at best. He was not a Floridian. He had no ties to Florida, other than owning property,” Gantt said.

The Republican-controlled State Senate is expected to take up the bill soon.

