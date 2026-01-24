Florida Man arrested for throwing ketchup packet at stranger, cocaine possession

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after an incident involving a ketchup packet, another person’s jacket, and cocaine.

Austin Simmons, 28, was arrested after throwing a ketchup packet at a bus terminal in Florida.

The incident occurred when Mora approached Simmons to check on him because he appeared to be passed out.

After regaining consciousness, Simmons became irate and threw an opened ketchup packet at Mora, leaving ketchup stains on his jacket.

Simmons reportedly admitted to giving the victim a ketchup packet but denied striking him.

A white powder substance was also found on Simmons and was determined to be cocaine, leading to a possession charge.

YOU CAN SEE THE ARREST AFFIDAVIT BELOW

©2026 Cox Media Group