Florida minimum wage rising to $15 an hour in 2026: Complete timeline and what it means for workers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s minimum wage is set to increase to $15 per hour in 2026, as a result of Amendment 2 passed by voters in 2020.

The amendment initiated a series of scheduled minimum wage hikes, starting at $11 in 2022 and increasing to $14 by Sept. 30, 2025.

The planned increases are as follows: The minimum wage was raised to $11 on Sept. 30, 2022; $12 on Sept. 30, 2023; and $13 on Sept. 30, 2024. The increase to $14 took effect on Sept. 30, 2025, leading up to the final increase to $15 in 2026.

Before the passage of Amendment 2, the minimum wage in Florida was $8.46, reflecting a significant increase over the past five years.

Following the 2026 adjustment, the minimum wage in Florida will be indexed to inflation, allowing for annual adjustments that will help maintain its purchasing power.

