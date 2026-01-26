Florida now testing popular candies for heavy metals and harmful additives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has expanded the scope of its “Healthy Florida First” initiative to include testing candies for heavy metals and additives that could harm children’s health.

The initiative seeks to foster innovation, uphold accountability, and enable Floridians to make healthy decisions for their families.

Recently, the initiative assessed infant formulas for contaminants and shared the findings to help parents make informed decisions about their children’s health.

Recent testing examined popular candies marketed to children, highlighting potential heavy metals and additives that may pose health risks.

Testing results for both the infant formula and candy can be accessed online at ExposingFoodToxins.com, providing parents with vital information regarding the safety of products for their children.

