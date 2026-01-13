Florida ‘Sex Money Murder Gang’ leader arrested in multi-agency operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of Hernando Thompson, the suspected leader of the “Sex Money Murder Gang” in Florida.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thompson’s conviction during a press conference, highlighting the violent nature of the gang, which is affiliated with the Bloods. “This criminal led a violent, Bloods-affiliated gang that treated crime like a business—a business of robberies, drive-by shootings and violence against children,” Uthmeier stated that the trial ended with guilty verdicts on all five charges: Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, and three counts of Directing Criminal Gang Activities.

The jury took just one hour to deliberate before finding Thompson guilty during the trial from January 5 to 8, 2026, following an investigation that started in 2022. Thompson, 36, is now detained at Polk County Jail and is scheduled for sentencing on February 20, 2026. He faces up to five consecutive life sentences.

The joint investigation involved the Office of Statewide Prosecution, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Corrections, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, leading to the arrest of twelve additional gang members. These efforts significantly intensified the crackdown on the gang’s illegal activities.

Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay noted the case’s complexity, saying, “This case was tough because of the defendant’s leadership in the criminal organization, but our prosecutors managed to peel away the layers he tried to hide behind.” He also praised the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections for their essential contributions.

Thompson awaits sentencing scheduled for Feb. 20, 2026.

