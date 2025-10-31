Florida’s universities will stop using H-1B visas to hire international workers, says governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has instructed Florida’s state universities to cease using H-1B visas to hire foreign workers, calling them a form of “cheap labor.”

The directive was issued to the Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s university system, as part of DeSantis’s effort to prioritize hiring residents of Florida or other Americans.

“We can do it with our residents in Florida or with Americans, and if we can’t do it, then, man, we need to really look deeply at what is going on with this situation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The governor’s directive comes after a proposal from the Trump administration to impose $100,000 fees for foreign workers applying for H-1B visas.

The Board of Governors is expected to discuss the directive at its upcoming meeting next week.

