Four killed in shootout between Florida speedboat and Cuban border guards

CUBA — Four people died and six others were wounded Wednesday morning following a gunfire exchange between a Florida-registered speedboat and Cuban Border Guard Troops in territorial waters.

Cuban officials reported that the vessel was spotted about one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel. The incident occurred in the Corralillo municipio when border guards tried to identify the vessel.

The vessel, a speedboat with Florida registration, was identified, and a Border Guard surface unit with five personnel intercepted it as it entered the area.

Cuban authorities report that the speedboat crew fired at Cuban personnel during identification, injuring the vessel’s commander in the initial exchange.

The confrontation resulted in four individuals on the foreign vessel losing their lives. Additionally, six crew members were injured and later evacuated for medical treatment.

The Cuban government issued a statement after the incident, reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding its maritime borders.

On the morning of February 25, 2026, a violating speedboat was detected within Cuban territorial waters. The vessel, registered in Florida, United States, with registration number FL7726SH, approached up to 1 nautical mile northeast of the…

Authorities are ongoing in their investigations to thoroughly understand the circumstances of the shooting. No additional information has been disclosed about the identities of the individuals on the speedboat.

