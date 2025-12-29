Gas prices across Central Florida decline as the year draws to close

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices throughout Florida keep falling as the year ends, with the average regular gas price now at $2.75, which is 12 cents less than last week.

The average price indicates a wider trend of falling gas prices across the state as the new year nears.

Flagler County now has the highest gas prices in Central Florida, costing $2.91 per gallon. This is significantly above the state average.

In contrast, Sumter County has the lowest gas prices in the region, at just $2.66 per gallon. These differences show how prices vary across different parts of the state.

As consumers prepare for the new year, changing gas prices may affect travel and holiday plans across Florida. Experts suggest this season’s patterns could persist into early January.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group