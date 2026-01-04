High school students killed, teen seriously injured in crash near I-95

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers were tragically killed in a car crash in Hobe Sound last night. The deceased include a 17-year-old male student at Martin County High School and a 16-year-old female from Jupiter.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Bridge Road and I-95. A 13-year-old passenger was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the second vehicle involved sustained minor injuries.

Family members of all victims have been notified, although all names are being withheld at this time. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.

