Hurricane Irma remains identified after 8 years: Key Largo man confirmed as victim

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has verified that the human remains discovered after Hurricane Irma in 2017 belong to James Donald Schlake, 77, from Key Largo.

The identification was made using advanced genetic genealogy methods through FDLE’s Forensic Services in collaboration with Othram Inc., a specialized DNA lab. The remains, found on September 14, 2017, were initially identified as an unknown adult male because of their decomposed state.

After search-and-rescue efforts following Hurricane Irma, the Monroe County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning. Initially, investigators could not identify the remains, which remained unidentified for several years.

In December 2023, a DNA sample was submitted to FDLE’s crime laboratories. In June 2025, the sample was forwarded to Othram for advanced DNA sequencing. By December 2025, potential genetic relatives had been identified, confirming that the remains belonged to Schlake, which led to the notification of his next of kin.

Mark Glass, FDLE Commissioner, emphasized the importance of collaboration in this case: “FDLE’s Key West Field Office and Forensic Services turned over every stone to identify Mr. Schlake. Our statewide forensic resources and strong partnerships are critical to supporting Florida’s communities and law enforcement agencies. This collaboration helped bring long-awaited answers to Mr. Schlake’s loved ones and to the Florida Keys community.”

Chief Kristen Mittelman Development Officer for Othram, reflected on the impact of their technology, stating, “People should know that it doesn’t matter how old a case is, if there is DNA, there is technology here today that works and is able to bring answers to families, like in this case. This is powerful technology and cases like this can absolutely be solved.”

