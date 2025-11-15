Lake Nona High students fight hunger in Central Florida using hydroponics system

LAKE NONA, Fla. — Students at Lake Nona High School are combating hunger in Central Florida by cultivating fresh produce using a hydroponics system, thereby helping to supply local families in need.

The Future Farmers of America program at Lake Nona High School manages a nine-tower hydroponics system, growing tomatoes, lettuce, green beans, cucumbers, and various other vegetables. These students then deliver their produce to Servants Heart Ministry, which assists more than 250 families and has seen increased demand amid the government shutdown.

Central Florida faces a major hunger crisis, with one in seven people struggling to get enough food. This problem has worsened due to the recent government shutdown affecting SNAP benefits, though the exact impact is still uncertain.

Food banks often lack fresh produce, making students’ contributions valuable. National data shows fresh items are only about a third of inventory, highlighting the importance of students’ efforts.

The hydroponics system at Lake Nona High School enables students to learn about plant biology and STEM skills while growing up to 45 vegetables at once. This includes leafy greens like broccoli and spinach, which are essential for a balanced diet.

In preparation for Thanksgiving, the students plan to deliver 80 heads of lettuce, further supporting the community’s needs during the holiday season.

