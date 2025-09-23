MLB league owners give unanimous approval for Tampa Bay Rays sale

TAMPA, Fla. — Major League Baseball owners have given unanimous approval for the sale of the Tampa Bay Rays to a group led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski.

The deal is anticipated to close later this week.

The sale, valued at about $1.7 billion, is awaiting formal closing, which requires approval from the Federal Trade Commission and the transfer of funds.

“It’s good to go,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said following the unanimous vote by the owners to approve Zalupski’s group.

The approval marks the end of a detailed process by Zalupski’s team to acquire the Rays. The approximately $1.7 billion sale of the Tampa Bay Rays underscores the increasing worth of professional sports franchises.

As the sale approaches its final steps, the Tampa Bay Rays are excited to begin a new chapter under the guidance of Patrick Zalupski’s team, just waiting for the last approvals to come through.

