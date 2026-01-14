Orlando mother among thousands facing tough choices as ACA deadline looms

ORLANDO, Fla. — At a laundromat on N Semoran Blvd, Amber Axxe-Santiago folds clothes for her children while wrestling with a decision thousands of Floridians face this week: Can I afford health insurance?

Her husband has coverage through his job, but she says adding her would cost $300 a week. So she goes without, relying instead on clinics like True Health for basic care.

“I believe that the prices of insurance are just outrageous,” she says. “It’s not what anybody truly can afford.”

Amber isn’t alone.

Tomorrow January 15 is the final day to enroll in or change plans through the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) marketplace for 2026. And for many middle-income families, premiums are climbing just as federal subsidies shrink.

After temporary pandemic-era aid expired, premiums are rising across the board. For a family of four earning around $120,000, monthly costs could jump $60 or more adding up to $720+ extra per year.

Those making less, like someone earning $16,000, may still pay $0–$30/month thanks to remaining subsidies. But for those just above the cutoff, the hike is sharp.

“People are trying to choose between: *Do I pay my rent? Do I pay my light bill? Or do I pay for coverage that’s affordable?” said Dr. Janice Jacobs, who leads Florida’s state-funded navigator program that helps residents sign up.

Florida has the highest number of ACA enrollees in the U.S.—even edging out Texas, according to new federal data released this week. That demand shows how much families rely on the marketplace.

But access doesn’t always mean affordability.

While Central Florida counties like Orange, Seminole, and Osceola still offer dozens of plan choices, the real barrier is cost, not availability.

Enroll by January 15, and your coverage will start on February 1.

Miss it, and you’re locked out unless you have a qualifying life event (like having a baby, getting married, or losing job-based insurance).

And yes pre-existing conditions still cannot be used to deny you coverage during open enrollment.

If you’re overwhelmed:

- Call Covering Florida’s navigator hotline (free, local help)

- Visit HealthCare.gov (open 24/7; you can get in a call-back queue on deadline day)

- Explore federally qualified health centers like True Health or 26 Health, which offer sliding-scale care based on income, even if you’re uninsured

Amber knows about these options. But for her, it’s still not enough.

“It’s either feed your family, take care of your health or just feed your family and can’t worry about your health because you can’t afford the insurance,” she says.

With the clock ticking, thousands of Floridians are making the same calculation.

Need help before tomorrow?

Visit HealthCare.gov or call Covering Florida’s navigator team at 1-877-813-9115.

