Sonny’s BBQ founder Floyd ‘Sonny’ Tillman dies at 96

MAITLAND, Fla. — Floyd “Sonny” Tillman, the founder of Sonny’s BBQ, has passed away at the age of 96.

Sonny’s BBQ, established in 1968 in Gainesville, FL, is one of the nation’s most beloved barbecue restaurants.

“Married to his beloved wife, Lucille, for over 70 years, Sonny was a devoted family man, a successful entrepreneur with a generous heart, who had the rare ability to create a true family atmosphere in his restaurants,” the restaurant said in their tribute.

Sonny’s BBQ, headquartered in Winter Park, has around 91 locations across the United States, mainly in the Southeast.

