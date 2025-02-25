AI chief dishes on integration for AdventHealth

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Rob Purinton sees the potential for artificial intelligence to improve human interaction in health care.

Named the first chief artificial intelligence officer for AdventHealth in January, he helps oversee the rollout of the growing technology across the Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system’s national footprint.

That includes more than 81 current applications, from tools which help guide where to place patients to get the best radiology images to tools to help with note-taking.

