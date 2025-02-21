Orlando Health announces plans to bring in change

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — With change come fresh ideas, prompting Orlando Health to officially announce their transition from Rockledge Hospital on April 22, 2025 and plans to build a new, state-of-the-art regional hospital.

After acquiring the grounds during Steward’s bankruptcy, it was determined that the renovations for Rockledge Hospital far exceeded the cost to start anew.

Orlando Health has made the necessary decision to ensure the safety of all patients and team members. This will provide essential facility upgrades and better accessibility for patients and staff members.

Plans are underway for new community care sites and The healthcare system will share additional details on these projects soon.

The healthcare system has established a transition team to assist patients, physicians and team members affected by the closure. Over 3,000 positions are available across the Orlando Health system.

All Rockledge Hospital team members in good standing and open to taking jobs at other Orlando Health locations are guaranteed positions within the organization. Some positions may require commuting or relocation.

Before Orlando Health acquired Rockledge Hospital, the healthcare system was aware that prolonged neglect left the facility in such poor condition that it did not meet its standards for patient care environments.

To avoid the facility’s immediate closure, this decision for change was officially made following in-depth inspections that could only occur after acquisition.

