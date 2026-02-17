11 ducklings saved from storm drain by Orange County Fire Rescue Department

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department crews saved 11 ducklings from a storm drain near International Drive last Friday.

Quint 31 and Squad One were the units that responded to the scene after reports of trapped animals came in.

The crews arrived and found 11 ducklings trapped inside the storm drain system.

The department reported that staff members worked to recover the animals and confirmed that all ducklings were accounted for following the rescue.

