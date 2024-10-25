14-year-old shot on Wednesday dies from his injuries, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The fourteen-year-old teen who was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday night has died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8:15 p.m., on Wednesday, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Huntington Green Court and found Vincent Jones lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and died on Thursday night, deputies said.

The other 14-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Wednesday evening and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe both teenagers were shot in the same incident but do not believe the shooting was a random act.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

