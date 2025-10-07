15-year-old girl dies after trio shot in Cocoa restaurant parking lot

COCOA, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl has died following a shooting incident in unincorporated Cocoa Monday afternoon.

Karyah Duncan was shot while in a vehicle outside the Anchors Seafood and Chicken restaurant on Clearlake Road. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

She was among three victims of the the shooting that took place around 4:30 p.m. at the restaurant’s parking lot. The preliminary investigation indicates she and two males were in a parked vehicle when a dark-colored sport utility vehicle pulled up and multiple assailants got out and opened fire at them.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

The two male victims were also transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

The assailants fled the scene in the SUV before deputies arrived.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact CRIMELINE at 800-423-8477 or agent Stanton Wimer of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit at 321-633-8413.

