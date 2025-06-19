19-year-old gets life sentence for killing of Sanford teen

SANFORD, Fla. — A 19-year-old from Sanford has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing another teenager in an apartment parking lot in 2023.

The state attorney’s office for the 18th Judicial Circuit reports that Princeton Postell was sentenced on his May conviction of first-degree premeditated murder.

Prosecutors say Postell was one of two gunmen caught on camera going into the Stratford Point Apartments parking lot then firing repeatedly from close range at 16-year-old Jamarcus Parker.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the victim’s mother, Jamecia Parker, said she raced to where son was lay bleeding.

The state attorney’s office quoted her as saying, “All I could do was hold his hand, praying for a miracle that never came. My source of strength and my guiding light was no longer alive.”

The mother described Jamarcus Parker as a promising student-athlete with a 3.9 GPA who served as a role model and tutor to younger kids.

“As a mom who has lost her child I fear for the safety of other innocent children who might become victims of senseless acts of violence,” Parker said.

Postell was 17 at the time of the shooting but was charged and tried as an adult. Because of his age, Circuit Judge Melissa Souto ordered a review of his behavior and potential rehabilitation after serving 25 years in prison.

His co-defendant, Jackie Irving Jr., 20, was convicted at trial in May of first-degree premeditated murder and was sentenced to natural life in prison.

Of the two shooters, Seminole County prosecutors Scott Wood told the judge that Postell led the plan to kill Parker over some insults.

