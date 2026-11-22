HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. — According to Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, a 44-year old man from Tampa was traveling westbound when he struck a 27-year old man from Arizona at the intersection of US-92 and Longboat Boulevard.

Both drivers were injured and transported to the hospital in the area where the Arizona man was pronounced dead.

WFTV will keep you updated on more information as more news comes in.

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