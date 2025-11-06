2nd suspect arrested in Cocoa triple shooting that killed 15-year-old girl

COCOA, Fla. — The man who has been wanted for a month over the murder of a 15-year-old girl is now in custody.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Xazavier Butler, 20, has been arrested.

Deputies have been searching for him in connection to the Oct. 6 triple shooting in the parking lot of Anchors Seafood and Chicken on Clearlake Road. Deputies say Butler and Jonterich Smith pulled up by a parked vehicle and shot into it.

Two males were struck but survived. But 15-year-old Ka’Ryah Duncan, who deputies say was not the intended target, was killed.

Smith, 20, was arrested shortly after on his way to a concert Deputies say he was in a car going over 100 mph.

A warrant was obtained against Butler, but he evaded capture until now.

They both face premeditated murder charges.

The sheriff said anyone with more information is asked to is call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8413.

