‘Don’t be a coward’: Manhunt continues for suspect after 15-year-old girl killed in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — One man is behind bars, and another is still on the run after a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 15-year-old Ka’rayah Duncan in Cocoa last week.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jonterich Smith, who is accused of shooting and killing Duncan.

Smith was taken into custody on Monday after a traffic stop in Volusia County. “We got him arrested thanks to our partners in Volusia County, who got him in a traffic stop,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. “I also want to thank our citizens. They were asked to help identify the suspects, and they came through.”

Investigators say the shooting happened outside a restaurant on Clearlake Road in Cocoa, where multiple suspects opened fire — as many as 30 rounds — striking Duncan and two others before running away.

Duncan’s mother, Ashley Pratt, told Channel 9 she believes the crime was premeditated. “They were targeted. I don’t know why, but they were targeted,” she said. “The shooter, she knew him very well. That’s why I don’t understand why would they shoot when she was right there,” Pratt said.

Smith now faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Detectives say they are still searching for a second suspect, Xazavier Butler, who also faces a warrant for premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. “There’s another individual we’re looking for — Xazavier Butler,” Sheriff Ivey said. “He also has a warrant for premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.”

Both investigators and Duncan’s mother believe the shooting was an ambush.

Sheriff Ivey had a direct message for the remaining suspect: “Xazavier Butler, you’re next. Turn yourself in, don’t be a coward. You were tough enough to do this,” the sheriff said. “Turn yourself in. If not, they’re coming for you next.”

Smith is being held at the Brevard County Jail and is expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group