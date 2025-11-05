32 sex offenders arrested in Central Florida Halloween operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — In an October operation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Corrections arrested 32 sex offenders and predators for violations.

This follows the “Operation: Your Trick, Our Treat” that was conducted in Osceola County.

The operation focused on enforcing Florida’s registration laws for convicted sex offenders, predators, and probationers in Polk County. In the weeks before Halloween, authorities verified compliance among 140 offenders and predators, leading to 14 arrests for registration violations and 16 for probation violations.

“I am proud of our deputies and probation officers for their hard work to ensure that these sex offenders and predators are complying with their court-mandated registrations and requirements,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “This is time consuming, but absolutely necessary.”

Polk County has 1,431 registered sexual offenders, including 158 sexual predators. The Sheriff’s Office performs quarterly checks on them to verify compliance with state laws, which mandate at least one check per year.

On Halloween, detectives and probation officers verified the compliance of 348 offenders and predators, conducting 297 searches to ensure they followed probation rules. These conditions prohibit their participation in Halloween-related activities such as contacting children, handing out candy, or decorating for the holiday.

