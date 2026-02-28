400-pound manatee pulled from Melbourne Beach storm drain showing strong recovery

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — A young manatee rescued from a storm drain in Melbourne Beach continues to recover at SeaWorld Orlando.

A 400-pound manatee was transported to the park earlier this month following a complex rescue operation.

Crews were forced to rip open a street to reach the manatee after it became stuck in the drainage system.

Park officials report the animal is responding well to treatment and is currently stable under their care.

Park officials say the manatee is currently on medication and eating a diet consisting of plenty of lettuce.

