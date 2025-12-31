5-year-old victim in Marion County RV crash identified

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — 5-year-old Christopher “Tucker” Sandlin from Clark County, Ohio, was identified as the young boy killed in a devastating RV crash in Marion County, Florida, on Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorhome carrying 15 people—all from the Springfield, Ohio area—was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it was struck by an SUV driven by a 25-year-old pregnant woman from Old Town, Florida.

The SUV veered off the road onto the grass shoulder before colliding with the side of the RV, causing it to overturn. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy was compounded when the pregnant driver, who was approximately 33-35 weeks along, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors delivered her baby, but the infant did not survive.

You can see Tucker’s obituary and message from family HERE .

