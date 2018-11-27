DR. PHILLIPS, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies said they have charged an 83-year-old woman with shoplifting for allegedly trying to steal bottles of wine worth almost $100 each.
The woman allegedly brought some sort of tool to help remove the security devices from the bottles, deputies said.
Deputies said a loss prevention officer at the Whole Foods in Dr. Phillips called authorities after seeing a woman in the wine aisle on Nov. 13 pick up two bottles of Chimney Rock Elevage, which is valued at $97.99 each, and place them on top of her cart.
After placing the wine on top of her cart, deputies said she was then seen removing the security devices, putting them in a plastic produce bag that she then stuffed into a vest pocket.
According to deputies, the woman moved the wine into her bag, bought a pack of chocolate crackers at the checkout, then left the store without paying for the wine.
The woman, identified as 83-year-old Bae Kyoon Kim of Orlando, was arrested on Nov. 19 without incident, deputies said.
The store said it does wish to prosecute, according to deputies.
