9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Need something to do this weekend, now that summer is officially here?

Check out our top 9 events happening in Central Florida below:

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race “Werq the World” comes to the Dr. Phillips Center Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 for the world’s largest drag production. The event is 18+. Click here for tickets and details.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will celebrate its 30th anniversary tour Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center. Tickets start at $35. Click here to purchase.

READ: Picture perfect: Winter Park hosting nature photography contest

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market

The Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on West Colonial Drive. Click here for details.

Orlando Brunchfest

Brunch out at the Orlando Brunchfest Saturday at Orlando Festival Park. Things begin Saturday at 11 a.m. Click here for details.

Pineapple Festival

Embrace the flavors of summer with Lake Nona’s annual Pineapple Festival Saturday.. Inspired by Festival De La Piña Paradisíaca, this Puerto Rican-themed street festival will feature Latin music and performances, cultural food, photo ops, artisanal vendors, and a kid’s zone in the heart of the Lake Nona Town Center. Entertainment begins at 1 p.m.

READ: This Orlando museum is offering a special deal on Father’s Day

Ashley Gavin

Comedienne Ashley Gavin takes over the Orlando Improv Friday and Saturday. Click here for details.

“Florida Festival of New Musicals”

Florida Festival of New Musicals runs through Sunday. Winter Park Playhouse will present six brand-new musicals from around the nation. Tickets are $10 per show, Click here for details.

READ: Central Florida Special Olympics athletes headed to Germany for World Games in Berlin

Goat Yoga

Goat Yoga returns to Alaska Farms in Orlando, 9650 Berry Dease Road all weekend. Click here for tickets and times.

CEO Fighting Game Championships

Show off your skills at weekend at Daytona Beach Ocean Center. Competitors will be playing in more than 20 fighting games including Nintendo’s “Super Smash Brothers,” “Mortal Kombat 11″ and the tournament debut of the newest “Street Fighter” game. More than 2,700 people from all over the world will be competing in this weekend’s event. Click here for more details.

READ: Thousands expected at video game tournament in Daytona Beach this weekend

Video: ‘The future is bright’: Orange County sees tourism numbers grow Tourism in the Orlando area is on the up and up according to a local group. (Q McCray, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group