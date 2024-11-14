AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin draws over 5,600 Dogs in its 24th year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The All Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Fla, will take place Dec. 14 and 15th at the Orange County Convention Center will have over 5,600 dogs contesting.

Additionally, 1,756 puppies and juniors will vie for Puppy/Junior of the Year in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes and 1,194 dogs will compete for Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show.

“We continue to be impressed with the number and caliber of entries that the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin receives, and that is in large part to the knowledgeable breeders, exhibitors and judges who are the heart and soul of this prestigious event,” said Dennis B. Sprung, AKC President and Show Chairman. “Along with our important Agility, Obedience, Rally, NOHS and Junior competitions, we know it will be an exciting week in December.”

Here are the numbers for this years entries:

All 201 AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete

AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete 5,637 entries in the AKC National Championship

entries in the AKC National Championship The largest entries include:

153 Golden Retrievers



138 Dachshunds

105 Australian Shepherds



103 French Bulldogs



103 Chihuahuas



84 Pomeranians



83 Labrador Retrievers



76 Whippets



64 Boxers



61 Chinese Cresteds

60 American Hairless Terriers

The owner of the Best in Show winner will receive $50,000.

829 dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals

dogs are entered in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals 138 junior handlers, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship

junior handlers, ages 9-17, who have met high academic standards and qualification criteria based on year-round competition, will compete in Junior Showmanship 1,756 puppies (6-12 months) and junior dogs (12-18 months) are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes

puppies (6-12 months) and junior dogs (12-18 months) are entered in the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes 1,194 Bred-by-Exhibitors in competition

For those wanting to watch the competition live coverage will be shown on AKC.tv or the AKC.tv app.

